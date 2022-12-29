US Markets
U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen for failing to report suspicious opioid orders

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

December 29, 2022 — 10:16 am EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N of repeatedly failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other controlled substances.

In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said the drug distributor violated its legal obligation to resolve suspicious activity in customer orders, or alert the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to suspicious customer behavior.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

