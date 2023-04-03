Markets
U.S. sues Activision Blizzard over salary limits in esports leagues

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

April 03, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust complaint against Activision Blizzard ATVI.O on Monday over salary limits in professional esports leagues.

The department said in a court filing that Activision Blizzard, which owns leagues built around its Overwatch and Call of Duty games, and the independently owned teams imposed a tax that "effectively operated as a salary cap, penalized teams for paying esports players above a certain threshold and limited player compensation in these leagues."

