U.S. sues Activision Blizzard over salary limits in esports leagues

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust complaint against Activision Blizzard ATVI.O on Monday over salary limits in professional esports leagues.

The department said in a court filing that Activision Blizzard, which owns leagues built around its Overwatch and Call of Duty games, and the independently owned teams imposed a tax that "effectively operated as a salary cap, penalized teams for paying esports players above a certain threshold and limited player compensation in these leagues."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.