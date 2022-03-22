U.S. student loans set for rising delinquencies, New York Fed analysis shows

US Markets

An increase in delinquencies last year among a smaller pool of U.S. student loans not covered by a forbearance program put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic signals likely problems ahead for almost 37 million loans when that program ends, a New York Federal Reserve analysis showed on Tuesday.

By contrast, delinquency rates fell among borrowers covered by the two-year forbearance program to a low of 3.6% at the end of last year.

That bodes ill for those covered by the program who had higher debt balances, lower credit scores and were making less progress on repayments than FFEL borrowers before the pandemic began.

"As such, we believe that ... borrowers are likely to experience a meaningful rise in delinquencies, both for student loans and for other debt, once forbearance ends," New York Fed economists wrote in a blog post.

