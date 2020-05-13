U.S. Stocks Weaken as Powell Speaks

U.S. stocks opened lower as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a widely anticipated speech that the U.S. may need yet more government spending to counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened about 1% lower, giving up a gain of about 0.6% achieved in the futures market earlier in the morning. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower as well.

On Tuesday, stocks posted their biggest one-day loss for major indexes since May 1 after the leading medical expert in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned the Senate that the country risks “needless suffering and death” if it reopens too fast.

Read more here

“There is rising apprehension as various economies start to take baby steps out of lockdown, that a secondary wave of infections will cause politicians to slam on the brakes, and bring an end to the wave of optimism that has seen equity markets trade strongly off their March lows,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note.

Powell added to the sense of uncertainty, saying in a speech delivered online that the government may need to spend yet more money on economic stimulus, given the vast scope of the downturn triggered by efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The central bank chief is expected to dampen expectations that the Fed could push rates into negative territory, as some say the central bank has plenty of other coronavirus weapons left in its arsenal.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_a296ecb74136a67c5c3df75a.json

In Europe, investors were grappling with more bleak data. Eurozone factory output fell at the fastest pace on record in March—a drop of 11.3%. That is as the U.K. economy contracted at the most since the 2008 financial crisis—a 2% drop that was slightly better than expected.

Oil was making modest gains, with the price of WTI crude up 0.7% at $25.97 a barrel, while Brent climbed 0.8% to $30.22 a barrel.

J.C. Penney (ticker: JCP) shares surged 36.8% in premarket trade following reports that it was speaking with lenders about securing $450 million in financing for an expected bankruptcy filing. The struggling department store chain is expected to file as soon as this week, according to a CNBC report.

Zillow Group (Z) shares fell 3.2% after announcing late Tuesday that it plans to sell $1 billion in stock and convertible bonds to pay off debt and possibly expand its business.

But Zillow isn’t the only company looking to raise money in the current difficult climate.

Roku (ROKU) shares ticked up 1.8% after it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it may sell up to 4 million class A shares “from time to time” and use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, repaying debts, and possible investments.

In the U.S., Cisco will report after the close of trading. It will be the first big technology company that will release earnings that include April results, which would reflect more of the the blow from the coronavirus-driven downturn.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.