U.S. Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Monday after coming under pressure early in the session. While the Nasdaq has bounced into positive territory, the Dow and the S&P 500 have remained in the red.

The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, stuck on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq is up 41.73 points or 0.5 percent at 8,646.68, the Dow is down 194.22 points or 0.8 percent at 23,529.47 and the S&P 500 is down 9.31 points or 0.3 percent at 2,821.40.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

The comments from Pompeo come after top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC that China would be "held accountable" for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has previously indicated he is considering imposing tariffs on China over its handling of the outbreak.

Airline stocks helped lead the markets lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

"The world has changed for the airlines," Buffett said during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting Saturday, citing the potential long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNBC, Berkshire's airline holdings were worth more than $4 billion dollars as of December and included positions in United (UAL), American (AAL), Southwest (LUV) and Delta Airlines (DAL).

Selling pressure has waned since the open, however, with the rebound by the Nasdaq coming after disappointing earnings news from Amazon and Apple weighed on the tech-heavy index last Friday.

Sector News

Reflecting the weakness among airline stocks, the Dow Jones Transportation Average has tumbled by 3.1 percent, continuing to give back ground after ending last Wednesday's trading at its best closing level in well over a month.

Considerable weakness also remains visible among banking stocks, with the KBW Bank Index tumbling by 2.5 percent. Commercial real estate, brokerage and telecom stocks are also seeing notable weakness in mid-day trading.

On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.1 percent. The strength in the sector comes as gold for June delivery is jumping $12.40 to $1,713.30 an ounce.

Biotechnology and software stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside, contributing to the advance by the Nasdaq. The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index are up by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with markets in Japan and mainland China closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 4.2 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved sharply lower on the day. The French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index plunged by 4.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index showed a more modest drop, edging down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction over the course of the session and are currently seeing modest strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.6 basis points at 0.626 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.