U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the upward move seen last week, stocks are turning in a relatively lackluster performance in morning trading on Monday. Despite the choppy trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has reached a new record intraday high.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 55.18 points or 0.4 percent at 12,519.41, the Dow is down 141.14 points or 0.5 percent at 30,077.12 and the S&P 500 is down 2.76 points or 0.1 percent at 3,696.36.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday.

Traders may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

A quiet day on the U.S. economic front may also be keeping traders on the sidelines, although the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its consumer credit report later in the day.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness, however, with a pullback by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for January delivery is falling $0.60 to $45.66 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 2.9 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.7 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.5 percent.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery jumping $24.80 to $1,864.80 an ounce.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after coming under pressure in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.1 basis points at 0.938 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.