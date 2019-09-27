U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - After initially moving to the upside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 6.86 points or 0.1 percent at 8,023.80, the Dow is up 67.31 points or 0.3 percent at 26,958.43 and the S&P 500 is up 3.62 points or 0.1 percent at 2,981.24.

The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected optimism about U.S.-China trade talks after a report from CNBC said negotiations are set to resume October 10th in Washington.

A person close to the talks said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing at the meetings.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make significant bets on the outcome of the talks due to the ever-changing landscape of the U.S.-China dispute.

The U.S. and China held deputy-level trade talks last week, although Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called off a trip by Chinese officials to U.S. farms.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest increase in U.S. durable goods orders in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 percent in August after jumping by 2.0 percent in July. The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected orders to pull back by 1.0 percent.

Excluding a drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.5 percent in August after falling by 0.5 percent in July. Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.2 percent.

However, the report also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key indicator of business spending, edged down by 0.2 percent in August after coming in unchanged in July.

A separate Commerce Department report showed U.S. personal income rose in line with economist estimates in the month of August, although personal spending inched up by less than expected.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in August after ticking up by 0.1 percent in July. The increase in income matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said personal spending crept up by 0.1 percent in August after climbing by 0.5 percent in July. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index tumbling by 2.3 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is plunging $15.70 to $1,499.50 an ounce.

On the other hand, biotechnology stocks have moved notably higher over the course of the morning, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 1.2 percent. The index is bouncing off an eight-month closing low.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are up by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after an initial move to the downside. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.692 percent.

