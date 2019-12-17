U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance But Holding On To Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after ending the previous session at new record closing highs.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 36.27 points or 0.1 percent at 28,272.16, the Nasdaq is up 4.81 points or 0.1 percent at 8,819.03 and the S&P 500 is up 4.47 points or 0.1 percent at 3,195.92.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

With a phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration.

In the meantime, traders seem reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data.

Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a report showing a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in the month of November.

The report said housing starts surged up by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.365 million in November from a revised October estimate of 1.323 million.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 2.4 percent to a rate of 1.345 million from the 1.314 million originally reported for the previous month.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also climbed by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.482 million in November from a rate of 1.461 million in October.

The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected building permits to slump by 3.5 percent to a rate of 1.410 million.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said industrial production jumped by 1.1 percent in November after tumbling by a revised 0.9 percent in October.

Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.8 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales, and personal income and spending may also attract attention in the coming days.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued ahead of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year.

Extending the rally seen in the previous session, natural gas stocks are showing another strong move to the upside. The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has risen by 1.4 percent after spiking by 3.2 percent on Monday.

The continued strength among natural gas stocks comes despite a pullback by the price of commodity, with natural gas for January delivery sliding $0.019 to $2.322 per million BTUs.

Oil service and steel stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while tobacco stocks are giving back ground after yesterday's jump.

Most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are giving back some ground following recent strength. While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are down by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength but have pulled back off their best levels. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.5 basis points at 1.877 percent.

