U.S. Stocks Turning In Another Lackluster Performance

(RTTNews) - Extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have once again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are all in negative territory. The Dow is down 33.74 points or 0.1 percent at 28,177.08, the Nasdaq is down 48.02 points or 0.4 percent at 11,436.67 and the S&P500 is down 3.81 points or 0.1 percent at 3,431.75.

Traders remain reluctant to make significant moves as they keep an eye on the latest developments regarding a new stimulus bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Democrats and the White House continue to make progress toward a deal in remarks to reporters today but noted "it'll take a while to write the bill."

"If we were not making progress, I wouldn't spend five seconds in these conversations," Pelosi said. "This is not anything other than I think a serious attempt. I do believe that both sides want to reach an agreement."

The latest comments from Pelosi come after her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill revealed the Democratic leader spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin again on Wednesday, saying the conversation brought the two sides closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation.

"With the exchange of legislative language, we are better prepared to reach compromise on several priorities," Hammill said in a post on Twitter.

He added, "Differences continue to be narrowed on health priorities, including language providing a national strategic testing and contract tracing plan, but more work needs to be done to ensure that schools are the safest places in America for children to learn."

Hammill said Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to speak again later today, although traders may want to see less talk and more action.

A tweet from President Donald Trump has also led to continued uncertainty about whether an agreement will ultimately be reached.

"Just don't see any way Nancy Pelosi and Cryin' Chuck Schumer will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus," Trump tweeted.

"Their primary focus is BAILING OUT poorly run (and high crime) Democrat cities and states," he added. "Should take care of our people. It wasn't their fault that the Plague came in from China!"

Sector News

Gold stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index tumbling by 2.3 percent.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is plunging $27.90 to $1,901.60 an ounce.

Housing stocks have also shown a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 2.2 percent.

The weakness among housing stocks comes despite the release of a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a much bigger than expected spike in existing home sales in the month of September.

On the other hand, airline stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 4 percent to its best intraday level in a month.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is posting a standout gain after reporting a narrower than expected third quarter loss on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Considerable strength has also emerged among natural gas stocks, as reflected by the 3.4 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index. Banking and oil stocks are also seeing notable strength.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower, extending the downward trend seen in recent sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up 2.3 basis points at 0.839 percent.

