U.S. Stocks Turn Higher As Fed Announces Plans To Buy Corporate Bonds

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading session on Monday after moving sharply lower at the open. The major averages all climbed well off their early lows and firmly in positive territory.

The major averages fluctuated going into the close but held on to notable gains. The Dow rose 157.62 points or 0.6 percent to 25,763.16, the Nasdaq surged up 137.21 points or 1.4 percent to 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 climbed 25.28 points or 0.8 percent at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market.

Data compiled by the New York Times also showed a recent increase in coronavirus cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Texas and North Carolina also reported a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Saturday, adding to worries that businesses reopening may drive a second wave.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy as the New York Federal Reserve released a report showing regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index spiked to negative 0.2 in June from negative 48.5 in May. A negative reading indicates a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

The jump by the index far exceeded the estimates of economists, who had expected the index to surge up to negative 27.5.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

The Fed said it will buy up to $750 million worth of corporate bonds to create a corporate bond portfolio that is based on a broad, diversified market index of U.S. corporate bonds.

The index will be made up of all the bonds in the secondary market that have been issued by U.S. companies that satisfy the facility's minimum rating, maximum maturity, and other criteria.

Sector News

Housing stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3.2 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Gold stocks also showed a significant move to the upside, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 2.5 percent.

The rally by gold stocks came despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for August delivery slid $10.10 to $1,727.20 an ounce.

Natural gas, banking and semiconductor stocks also saw notable strength on the day, contributing to the turnaround by the broader markets.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 3.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2.2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 0.702 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on retail sales, industrial production and homebuilder confidence.

Following today's announcement by the Fed, traders are also likely to keep an eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

