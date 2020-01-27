U.S. Stocks to Tumble as Coronavirus Fears Spread

U.S. stocks are set to open sharply lower on Monday as fears over the spreading coronavirus from China mount.

U.S. stocks are set to open sharply lower on Monday as fears over the spreading coronavirus from China mount.

U.S. stocks are set to open sharply lower on Monday as fears over the spreading coronavirus from China mount.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open lower on Monday as futures fell 1.3%. S&P 500 futures also dropped 1.3%, and Nasdaq futures tumbled 1.7% as fears over coronavirus, which causes respiratory infection, escalated. Most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday but the Japanese Nikkei fell 2% overnight, while European markets fell sharply in early trading.

The death toll rose to 81 and the number of confirmed cases climbed above 2,800 on Sunday, according to Chinese health officials and state media.

The mayor of Wuhan — the city at the center of the outbreak — said five million people left the city before travel restrictions were imposed, and predicted a further 1,000 cases.

Jefferies’ global head of microstrategy Desh Peramunetilleke said the virus could be the trigger for markets to “take a breather,” with momentum stocks most at risk and cash and bond proxies the most resilient.

He said there were already parallels with the SARS epidemic in 2003 as the HSI Index had corrected by 3.7% in the past two days, having fallen 9% at the beginning of the SARS crisis.

“During the 2003 SARS crisis, the Hong Kong-listed stocks that corrected the most included hotels, airlines, telecom and developers. On the other hand, the most resilient ones were insurance, utilities and railroad. Along similar lines, sectors that have been most impacted over the past two days include food retailing, airlines, e-commerce, Macau gaming, restaurants and education — most resilient sectors include pharma, telecom, healthcare, and utilities,” Peramunetilleke said.

“On a positive note, it took the markets only about two months to recover the losses incurred over the SARS-affected period,” he added.

Jefferies’ chief global equity strategist Sean Darby said investors will also be looking to the timeline of the SARS epidemic in 2003 for clues as to how the coronavirus may affect stocks.

He said: “The maximum panic appeared around the WHO Global Health alert while markets bottomed as the WHO began to lift travel bans.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.