U.S. Stocks to Open Lower as Trump's Hong Kong Support Angers China

It may be a typically subdued day for stocks post-Thanksgiving, but escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Donald Trump’s support for Hong Kong have concerned investors.

It may be a typically subdued day for stocks post-Thanksgiving but escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Donald Trump’s support for Hong Kong have concerned investors.

It may be a typically subdued day for stocks post-Thanksgiving but escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Donald Trump’s support for Hong Kong have concerned investors.

Trump signed two bills expressing support for human rights in the region on Thursday and U.S. futures are falling for a second consecutive day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all set to open lower in a shortened session. Stocks had closed at record highs ahead on Wednesday but there was to be no holiday cheer as China reacted furiously to the President’s intervention. Asian markets slipped overnight on the dispute and weak production data from Japan, and European stocks also moved lower.

With geopolitical risks mounting, Barclays has expressed a “tactical preference” for European stocks over U.S. equities in 2020. Barclays forecasted a similar mid-single digit price upside for U.S. and European equities but said the balance of risks favoured the latter. Emmanuel Cau, European equity strategist at Barclays, cited European stocks’ higher exposure to emerging markets and cheaper valuations.

He added that while Barclays is overweight on U.S. stocks, they are relatively more expensive and face policy uncertainty ahead of the 2020 election.

Cau said: “Europe has marginally underperformed the U.S. year-to-date, but has closed some of the performance gap recently.”

He added: “U.S. equities have tended to perform well in the fourth years of presidential terms, but this time around, the Trump impeachment hearings could affect investor confidence given the possible impacts on the outcome of the next election,” citing concerns over the potential impacts of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s policies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.