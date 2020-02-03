U.S. Stocks to Open Higher Despite Chinese Markets Plunging

U.S. stocks are set to open higher on Monday despite Chinese shares suffering their biggest fall in four years amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks are set to open higher on Monday despite Chinese shares suffering their biggest fall in four years amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Shanghai Composite closed 7.8% lower on China’s first day of trading since the extended Lunar New Year holiday and the outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, the drop was not as steep as expected, as China’s central bank announced a number of measures to stabilize the economy. U.S. stock futures pushed higher before the open as positivity returned following a tough end to January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell 2.1% on Friday, is set to climb on Monday as futures rose 0.4% before the bell. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.5%.

Over the longer term, investment management company AQR said future returns would be “soberingly low” and investors would have to choose from an “unappetizing menu of low-yielding assets.”

The company, which was co-founded by Cliff Asness, said it expected the real return of the traditional U.S. portfolio — 60% stocks to 40% bonds — over the next five to 10 years to be 2.4%. This is around half of the long-term average since 1900. AQR said it expected 4% returns for U.S. large equities, while estimates for all asset classes were lower than a year ago.

The estimates do not warrant “aggressive tactical allocation” responses, the hedge fund manager’s company said, but it called for investors to reassess their objectives and expectations.

“As of January 2020, these estimates are soberingly low. They suggest that over the next decade, many investors may struggle to meet return objectives anchored to a rosier past. Low expected cash returns are one clear culprit, dragging down expected total returns on all risky investments,” AQR said.

AQR’s capital markets assumptions study added: “Investment objectives may need to be reassessed, even if this necessitates higher contribution rates and lower expected payouts. And the case for diversifying away from traditional equity and term premia is arguably stronger than ever.”

It said a multi-style strategy balancing value, momentum and defensive styles could achieve a higher return.

“Among equity styles, defensive and momentum styles are mildly rich by some measures, while value has been looking increasingly cheap,” the report’s authors added.

