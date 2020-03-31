U.S. Stocks Slip, Despite Global Rally

Improving data out of China, the first region hit by the novel coronavirus, helped buoy global stocks on Tuesday.

Major indexes were lower after the Conference Board’s March consumer confidence survey showed a sharp drop.

Improving economic news from China, the first region hit by the novel coronavirus, helped buoy most global stock markets Tuesday. U.S. stock indexes were mixed, opening modestly lower and bouncing between positive and negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average—down 98 points, or 0.4%, in midday trading on Tuesday—was on pace for its worst quarter since 1987’s fourth quarter, which included the Black Monday crash. The first quarter ends Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.1% lower.

Released Tuesday morning, the Conference Board’s March consumer confidence survey showed a sharp drop in the segment of the poll asking about households’ outlook, while their assessment of current conditions held relatively constant. The survey period ended on March 19, before the brunt of social-distancing measures was felt in most of the country. The overall index fell to 120.0, from 132.6 in February. Economists had been expecting a 110.8 reading.

“The Present Situation Index remained relatively strong, reflective of an economy that was on solid footing, and prior to the recent surge in unemployment claims,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, in a statement. However, the intensification of Covid-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs. March’s decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction—rather than a temporary shock—and further declines are sure to follow.”

Most Asian markets advanced Tuesday, with the Hang Seng climbing 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite edging up 0.1%. India’s Sensex surged 3.9% while the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9% in Tokyo.

European stocks were on track for their seventh gain in nine sessions on Tuesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 1.7%.

Data out of China showed the country’s economy beginning to bounce back from extensive shutdowns in many areas to slow the virus outbreak, whose epicenter has since moved to Europe and the U.S. The manufacturing purchasing managers index jumped to 52.0 for March, up from 35.7, and the services PMI rose to 52.3 from 29.6. Readings higher than 50 indicate growth. Economists expected March readings in the 40s.

“The plus-50 readings on both PMI surveys do not mean that the economy is out of the woods. March was a much stronger month, simply because of the low base in February, when the whole country effectively was shut down,” said Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Nevertheless, today’s stronger-than-expected readings pose upside risks to our forecast for a real 8% contraction in GDP this quarter, following Q1’s 0.6% increase.”

Other measures of Chinese activity weren’t as robust. On Tuesday, for instance, Beijing traffic congestion was 34% lower than usual, according to mapping service TomTom.

Oil prices rose in response to the better-than-expected economic news. The benchmark U.S. price was up 2.2%, to $20.53. Oil-related stocks also rose.

Halliburton (ticker: HAL) stock was up 7.7%, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares rose 5.2%, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock gained 3.1%.

Economic optimism is spilling into the beaten up travel sector too. American Airlines (AAL) shares were up 2.7%. MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock was up 4.3%.

Good economic news often means there is less demand for haven assets like gold, which fell 1.7% to $1,611.30 an ounce. Shares of gold companies were mixed: Newmont (NEM) stock was up 0.8% and Barrick Gold (GOLD) shares were down 2.3%.

Other news—besides the virus—is driving some stocks. Drugmaker Amarin (AMRN) stock was down more than 70% after generic drugmakers won a patent dispute.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

