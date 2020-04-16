U.S. Stocks Shrug Off Grim Employment News

European stocks and U.S. futures advanced on Thursday, recovering some lost ground as world leaders take tentative steps to reopen economies hammered by the coronavirus.

A total of 5.25 million people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the latest week, a huge total, but in line with expectations, given the broad damage that has resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. stock-index futures edged higher despite news that more than 5 million people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the latest week.

European stocks were higher as well, recovering some lost ground, as world leaders take tentative steps to reopen economies hammered by the coronavirus.

After suffering its biggest single-day loss in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.3% higher, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%, and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.9% higher.

Asian markets were a mixed affair, with the Nikkei 225 retreating 1.3% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng falling 0.3%.

Economists had estimated an additional 5 million jobless workers in the U.S. applied for benefits in the seven-day period that ended April 11, swelling the ranks of the newly unemployed in the past month to 22 million.

Europe, which was hit with the coronavirus earlier than the U.S., continues to announce plans for small reopenings. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said small stores will reopen on Monday and some schools will restart in May.

“We see three lessons from their experiences,” said economists at Goldman Sachs. “First, initial reopening timelines often prove too optimistic. Second, even countries at the forefront of reopening have gradual and conservative plans. Third, recovery is easier and quicker in manufacturing and construction than in consumer services.”

President Donald Trump is due on Thursday to announce guidelines to begin the process of reopening the country.The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized, and we will soon be sharing details and new guidelines with everybody,” said President Donald Trump during a Wednesday press conference at the White House. “I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly. And I will then be authorizing each individual governor, of each individual state, to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate.”

In a separate sign of a tentative return to normalcy in financial markets, individual stocks were moving in response to corporate news—the latest earnings reports—rather than stampeding higher or lower in response to shifting sentiment.

Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) stock was up 12.2% in premarket trading. The company reported 38 cents in fiscal fourth- quarter profits, easily beating Wall Street estimates of 26 cents per share.

Same-store sales decreased 5.6% in the fourth quarter, an ugly result that was better than feared. The stock dropped 17.3% Wednesday, leaving it down 74% year to date as of the close of trading.

Investing giant BlackRock (BLK) reported $6.60 in per share earnings Thursday morning. The Street was expecting a result of about $6.40 a share. Despite the turmoil in markets, the company took in $35 billion in new money during the quarter. Shares rose about 0.7% in premarket trading.

Benchmark crude-oil prices were up more than 1% in Thursday trading, lifting stocks of companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which achieved a gain of 1.3% in premarket trading. The energy sector has been battered by lower commodity prices. Occidental shares are down 67% year to date.

Airline shares are falling as investors digest plans for government aid. United Airlines (UAL) shares fell 2.4% in premarket trading, after rising 3.1% on Wednesday. American Airlines (AAL) stock was off 1.4%, undoing part of a 2.9% gain on Wednesday.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.