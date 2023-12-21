U.S. Stocks Showing Strong Move Back To The Upside Following Yesterday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory but remain well off yesterday's early highs.

After plunging by almost 500 points on Wednesday, the Dow is up 229.23 points or 0.6 percent at 37,311.23. The Nasdaq is up 116.67 points or 0.8 percent at 14,894.61 and the S&P 500 is up 33.85 points or 0.7 percent at 4,732.20.

The rebound on Wall Street comes as some traders see yesterday's pullback as a buying opportunity amid expectations the markets will see further upside.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to revised Commerce Department data showing consumer prices increased by less than previously estimated in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said the surge in consumer prices in the third quarter was downwardly revised to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent.

The increase in core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, was also downwardly revised to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent.

The revised inflation data was included in a report showing the spike in gross domestic product in the third quarter was downwardly revised to 4.9 percent from 5.2 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

"While third quarter GDP was revised slightly lower, the bigger news was the downward revisions to both headline and core PCE inflation, both of which showed faster progress toward the Fed's 2% target," said Michael Pearce, Lead US Economist at Oxford Economics.

He added, "That helps vindicate the Fed's dovish shift in messaging, and, if sustained, opens the door to earlier rate cuts than our current September forecast."

A separate report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a slight uptick by initial jobless claims in the U.S. in the week ended December 16th.

The Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept up to 205,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 203,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000 from the 202,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia also released a report showing regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of December.

Sector News

Airline stocks are seeing substantial strength on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 2.4 percent. The index is currently on pace to end the session at its best closing level in over four months.

Significant strength is also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Micron Technology (MU) is leading the sector higher, with the chipmaker surging by 7.0 percent after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter results and providing upbeat fiscal second quarter guidance.

Networking, gold and steel stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving back to the upside along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday, although Chinese stocks bucked the downtrend. While China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and South Korea's Kospi slid by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are all down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 3.870 percent.

