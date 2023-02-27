U.S. Stocks Showing Significant Rebound Following Last Week's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Monday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen last week. The major averages have all shown significant moves back to the upside.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 348.05 points or 1.1 percent at 33,164.97, the Nasdaq is up 165.25 points or 1.5 percent at 11,560.19 and the S&P 500 is up 46.61 points or 1.2 percent at 4,016.65.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflects bargain hunting, as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

The sell-off seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to a two-month closing low, while the S&P 500 tumbled to its lowest closing level in over a month.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates weighed on the markets last week, with recent economic data leading to worries the Federal Reserve will raise rates more than currently anticipated and hold rates at an elevated level for an extended period.

For the holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 dove by 2.7 percent, while the Dow and the Nasdaq plummeted by 3.0 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp pullback in new orders for durable goods in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders plunged by 4.5 percent in January after surging by a downwardly revised 5.1 percent in December.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to tumble by 4.0 percent compared to the 5.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.

The steep drop by durable goods orders came as orders for transportation equipment plummeted by 13.3 percent in January after soaring by 15.8 percent in December.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.7 percent in January after falling by 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent uptick.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a separate report showing pending home sales in the U.S. spiked by much more than expected in the month of January.

NAR said its pending home sales index soared by 8.1 percent to 82.5 in January after jumping by 1.1 percent to a downwardly revised 76.3 in December.

Economists had expected pending home sales to advance by 1.0 percent compared to the 2.5 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Transportation stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading, driving the Dow Jones Transportation Average up by 2.3 percent.

Union Pacific (UNP) has helped lead the rally, soaring by 10.7 percent, after the railroad said it expects to name a successor to CEO Lance Fritz later this year.

Substantial strength is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in over a month.

Networking stocks are also turning in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 1.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Biotechnology, brokerage and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are up by 1.6 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have turned positive after seeing initial weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.7 basis points at 3.912 percent.

