U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - After fluctuating over the course of the previous session, stocks have continued to experience choppy trading on Thursday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the Nasdaq and the S&P500 are nearly flat, while the Dow lingers in negative territory. While the Nasdaq is up 2.58 points or less than 0.1 percent at 10,708.71, the S&P 500 is down 0.07 points or less than 0.1 percent at 3,275.95 and the Dow is down 103.02 points or 0.4 percent at 26,902.82.

The volatility on Wall Street comes as traders weigh some disappointing economic data against signs of progress toward a new coronavirus relief bill.

Before the start of trading, Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased for the first time in sixteen weeks.

The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 1.416 million in the week ended July 18th, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.307 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 1.300 million originally reported for the previous month.

Jobless claims increased for the first time since late March but remain well below the record high of 6.867 million set in the week ended March 28th.

"The labor market remains in a precarious place as Covid-19 cases surge in some parts of the country and stricter measures are adopted in response," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

She added, "Claims data from the last few weeks point to layoffs and less rehiring in possible signs of job losses in July payroll employment.

A separate report from the Conference Board showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators increased by less than expected in the month of June.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 2.0 percent in June after soaring by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in May and plunging by 6.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected the index to surge up by 2.5 percent in June compared to the 2.8 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board, noted labor market conditions and stock prices made particularly strong positive contributions.

"However, broader financial conditions and the consumers' outlook on business conditions still point to a weak economic outlook," Ozyildirim said.

He added, "Together with a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases across much of the nation, the LEI suggests that the U.S. economy will remain in recession territory in the near term."

Negative sentiment generated by the data has been partly offset by news that Senate Republicans and White House negotiators have reached a "fundamental agreement" on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The news has added to recent optimism about additional stimulus, although lawmakers still need to hash out the differences between the GOP proposal and the $3.4 trillion bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lack of direction being shown by the broader markets.

Airline stocks have come under pressure over the course of the morning, however, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index falling by 1.4 percent.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) and American Airlines (AAL) are seeing notable weakness after reporting wider than expected second quarter losses.

On the other hand, housing stocks are extending the rally seen in the previous session, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 2.4 percent to its best intraday level in five months.

PulteGroup (PHM) is leading the sector higher after the homebuilder reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.6 basis points at 0.579 percent.

