U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Tuesday but have shown a lack of direction over the course morning trading since then. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 19.26 points or 0.2 percent at 8,306.72, the Dow is up 37.04 points or 0.1 percent at 27,127.76 and the S&P 500 is up 4.28 points or 0.1 percent at 3,043.70.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point, although traders may wait to see if the central bank follows through and provides any clues about future rate cuts.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently pointing to a 97.3 percent chance that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points.

A mixed reaction to the latest batch of earnings news is also contributing to the lackluster performance, with a notable drop by Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

After the close of trading on Monday, Alphabet reported third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates, hurt largely by higher operating costs.

On the other hand, General Motors (GM) has moved sharply higher after reporting better than expected third quarter earnings, although the auto giant also lowered its full-year earnings guidance.

Food giant Kellogg (K) has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing consumer confidence unexpectedly edged lower in the month of October, although the drop came from an upwardly revised level in the previous month.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 125.9 in October from an upwardly revised 126.3 in September.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 128.5 in October from the 125.1 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, a separate report released by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday showed another significant increase in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of September.

NAR said its pending home sales surged up by 1.5 percent 108.7 in September after spiking by 1.4 percent to a revised 107.1 August. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Oil service stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index climbing by 1.6 percent.

The strength among oil service stocks comes despite a decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for December delivery is sliding $0.92 to $54.89 a barrel.

Healthcare and natural gas stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while weakness is visible among computer hardware stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line, the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining some ground after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.1 basis points at 1.842 percent.

