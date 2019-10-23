U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged following the pullback seen going into the close of the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 21.34 points or 0.1 percent at 26,809.44, the Nasdaq is down 13.06 points or 0.2 percent at 8,091.24 and the S&P 500 is down 0.09 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,995.90.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies like Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT).

Boeing and Caterpillar both reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings, with Caterpillar also cutting its full-year outlook due to weak demand for construction and mining equipment.

Disappointing guidance from Texas Instruments (TXN) is weighing on tech stocks, as the chipmaker cited the impact of ongoing uncertainty about trade.

Overall trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Traders may be looking ahead to the release of reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, and weekly jobless claims on Thursday.

Further developments on the Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal fronts could also have a significant effect on the markets as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of trading.

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.

Semiconductor stocks are seeing significant weakness following the disappointing guidance from Texas Instruments, however, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling by 2.1 percent.

On the other hand, gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.8 percent.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery climbing $7.70 to $1,495.20 an ounce.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen late in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.3 basis points at 1.745 percent.

