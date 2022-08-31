U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction Following Recent Weakness

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower over the three previous sessions, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 41.22 points or 0.1 percent at 31,832.09, the Nasdaq is up 49.58 points or 0.4 percent at 11,932.72 and the S&P 500 is up 11.92 points or 0.3 percent at 3,998.08.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent weakness.

Some traders have looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages fell to their lowest levels in a month, although concerns about higher interest rates and the economic outlook continue to weigh on the markets.

In remarks earlier this morning, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to be raised above 4 percent by early next year.

Mester also said she does not anticipate the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in 2023, with the Fed likely to keep rates at an elevated level in an effort to combat inflation.

On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of August.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 132,000 jobs in August after jumping by nearly 270,000 jobs in July. Economists had expected employment to surge by 288,000 jobs.

"Our data suggests a shift toward a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy's conflicting signals," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "We could be at an inflection point, from super-charged job gains to something more normal."

ADP suspended its jobs report for June and July as the firm revamped its methodology and entered into a partnership with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Commercial real estate and biotechnology stocks are seeing some strength in morning trading, while semiconductor stocks have moved to the downside.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are down by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries continue to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 3.110 percent.

