U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction As Fed Announcement Looms

(RTTNews) - After an early move to the upside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 48.51 points or 0.1 percent at 35,868.07, the Nasdaq is up 45.68 points or 0.3 percent at 15,544.07 and the S&P 500 is up 0.17 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 4,605.55.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of October.

The ISM said its manufacturing index edged down to 60.8 in October from 61.1 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to dip to 60.5.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report showing construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of September.

The report said construction spending fell by 0.5 percent to an annual rate of $1.574 trillion in September after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised rate of $1.582 trillion in August.

The drop in construction spending came as a surprise to economists, who had expected spending to increase by 0.4 percent.

Oil service stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3.6 percent.

The rally by oil service stocks comes amid an increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for December delivery rising $0.58 to $84.15 a barrel.

Significant strength is also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Natural gas, computer hardware and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while some weakness is visible among software stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 2.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are up by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower after ending the previous session slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.4 basis points at 1.591 percent.

