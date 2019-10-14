U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction Amid Uncertainty About Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Monday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply higher over the three previous sessions.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 1.38 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 26,817.97, the Nasdaq is down 13.01 points or 0.2 percent at 8,044.03 and the S&P 500 is down 4.15 points or 0.1 percent at 2,966.12.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes amid light trading due to the Columbus Day holiday as well as renewed uncertainty about a trade deal with China.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. and China have reached a "very substantial phase one deal," although reports this morning suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that China may send a delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He to finalize a written deal that could be signed at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month in Chile.

Another person told Bloomberg China wants Trump to also scrap a planned tariff hike in December in addition to the hike scheduled for this week.

Trump said the deal includes up to $40 to $50 billion in Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products as well as Chinese concessions on intellectual property and financial services.

In exchange for the concessions by China, the U.S. agreed to hold off on an increase in tariffs originally scheduled for this week.

Trump claimed in a tweet on Sunday that China has agreed to immediately start buying large quantities of U.S. agricultural products, but the Chinese have not followed through on similar pledges in the past.

A light day on the U.S. economic front is also keeping traders on the sidelines, although reports on retail sales, housing starts and industrial production are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Energy stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside, however, with a steep drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for November delivery is tumbling $1.16 to $53.54 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index are plunging by 3.1 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Steel and tobacco stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while gold stocks are rebounding along with the price of the precious metal.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, although the Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent.

The bond markets are closed for Columbus Day. Treasuries showed a significant move to the downside last week amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal.

