U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction Amid Light Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving higher at the open, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are little changed. While the Nasdaq is up 1.94 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 8,947.59, the Dow is down 24.86 points or 0.1 percent at 28,526.67 and the S&P 500 is down 0.64 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,223.37.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as many traders are away from their desks, getting a head start on the Christmas holiday on Wednesday.

A lack of major U.S. economic data is also keeping traders on the sidelines along with the early close for the markets.

Nonetheless, stocks are largely holding on to recent gains after the major averages ended the previous session at new record closing highs.

Traders continue to express optimism about the U.S. and China signing a recently announced agreement on a phase one trade deal

The phase one trade deal is expected to ease the trade war between the U.S. and China, although details remain light and some tariffs will remain in place.

Traders may also be wary of missing out on any further upside, as stocks typically move higher going into the end of the year amid a so-called Santa Claus rally.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 3.1 percent to a nearly four-month high.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery is jumping $14.30 to $1,503 an ounce.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets also turned in a lackluster performance on the day. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed nearly flat and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher after a five-year note auction attracted above average demand. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.8 basis points at 1.917 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.