U.S. Stocks Show Significant Downturn After Seeing Early Strength

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the upside early in the trading day on Tuesday but showed a significant downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels but remained stuck in the red. The Dow fell 142.22 points or 0.5 percent to 26,807.77, the Nasdaq tumbled 118.84 points or 1.5 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 slid 25.18 points or 0.8 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 125.1 in September from a downwardly revised 134.2 in August.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to dip to 133.0 from the 135.1 originally reported for the previous month.

Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said an escalation in trade and tariff tensions in late August appears to have rattled consumers.

"However, this pattern of uncertainty and volatility has persisted for much of the year and it appears confidence is plateauing," Franco said.

She added, "While confidence could continue hovering around current levels for months to come, at some point this continued uncertainty will begin to diminish consumers' confidence in the expansion."

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Answering a question about impeaching Trump at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., Pelosi noted Democrats have been waiting until they are "ready."

"That's why I've said as soon as we have the facts, we're ready. Now we have the facts, we're ready ... for later today," Pelosi said.

According to NBC News, Pelosi is expected to make a statement around 5 pm ET following meetings with congressional leadership and members of the Democratic caucus.

Meanwhile, Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of a controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has renewed Democratic calls for his impeachment.

Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that he will release the "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his conversation with Zelensky in an effort to derail the continuation of the Democrats' "Destructive Witch Hunt."

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Sector News

Oil service stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 5.1 percent.

The sell-off by oil service stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with crude for November delivery tumbling $1.35 to $57.29 a barrel.

Substantial weakness also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Biotechnology stocks also showed a significant move to the downside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index plunging by 2.4 percent.

Natural gas, brokerage, and semiconductor stocks also saw notable weakness, while considerable strength was visible among gold and utilities stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw modest strength during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ticked up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher, benefiting from their appeal as a safe haven. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slumped by 7.3 basis points to 1.635 percent.

Looking Ahead

News on the impeachment front may continue to impact trading on Wednesday, potentially overshadowing a report on new home sales.

