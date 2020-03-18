U.S. Stocks Show Sharp Move Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower at the open, stocks have continued to see substantial weakness over the course of morning trading on Wednesday. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages are partly offsetting the strong gains posted in the previous session.

Currently, the Dow is down 1,233.65 points or 5.8 percent at 20,003.73, the Nasdaq is down 296.00 points or 4 percent at 7,038.78 and the S&P 500 is down 129.79 points or 5.1 percent at 2,399.40.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on yesterday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index plunging by 9.2 percent.

The sell-off by oil stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as crude for April delivery is plummeting $3.34 to $23.61 a barrel.

Substantial weakness is also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 8.4 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Steel, commercial real estate and transportation stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid another broad based sell-off on Wall Street.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 4.2 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 2.6 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 3.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 4.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further downside following the sharp pullback seen on Tuesday. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 7.6 basis points at 1.073 percent.

