U.S. Stocks Set To Struggle Ahead of Thanksgiving Data Deluge and Deere Profit Warning

Stocks are pointing to a modest open for Wednesday, the last full trading day before Thanksgiving. Get ready for a preholiday data dump and earnings from Deere.

It is the last full trading day of the week and investors are looking at modest gains for Wall Street, judging by stock futures. We have earnings from Deere and a flood of economic data ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

Wall Street is poised for some modest gains on the last full trading day before Thanksgiving, which will be busy enough with a flood of economic data on the way.

After all three major indexes marked fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, futures for the Dow industrials were modestly higher, boosted in part by trade-deal optimism. That is happening as Asian and European stocks were mostly in the black.

The day gets started with earnings from manufacturing company Deere and a preholiday data dump. Weekly jobless claims, an update on third-quarter gross domestic product, durable goods orders, the Chicago purchasing managers index, personal income and consumer spending, pending-home sales and the Fed’s Beige book are all on tap.

What would cause another December meltdown for stocks? Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, correctly warned a year ago that stocks were facing an imminent selloff.

She’s now cautioning that equities are at risk of another selloff if a partial trade deal can’t be reached before the next China tariff deadline on December 15.

“If that trade deal doesn’t happen and if everything falls apart and it feels like tensions are getting worse, then I think we are facing a potential repeat of last year, and it will be worse,” Shah told MarketWatch. She explains a “bigger shock move” would be probable because liquidity falls so much in December.

But Shah thinks markets will get that trade deal because President Donald Trump is facing an election year and China can’t afford more economic pressure. Stocks will also see some moderate support from a stabilizing global economy next year and accommodative monetary policies from central banks.

Read her thoughts on where investors should invest in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.