U.S. Stocks Set to Slide as Investor Concern Rises Over the Spread of Coronavirus

U.S. investors are returning from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to face a new worry

U.S. investors are returning from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to face a new worry

U.S. investors are returning from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to face a new worry: a virus in China that could spread further during the travel rush associated with the country’s approaching holiday.

Tuesday could mark a pause to the rally that has rolled into the new year, with major U.S. indexes finishing last week at record highs. Dow industrial futures were down 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were off by 0.4%.

Anxiety is rising over coronavirus, the respiratory virus that has killed six people and infected nearly 300 in China, as a government official said it could be passed between humans. That’s as hundreds of millions get ready to travel during the coming Lunar New Year holiday. Travel-related stocks in Asia and luxury-goods groups in Europe fell.

“The worry is this is another SARS, an outbreak that saw thousands infected and led to hundreds of deaths. It also led to billions of dollars of losses and hit Chinese GDP growth by up to 1 percentage point,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at trading platform Markets.com.

U.S. investors are also facing a big week of earnings, with IBM and Netflix due to report after the close.

Read: Netflix Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

Saxo Bank’s head of equity strategy Peter Garnry has been flashing a short-term warning to clients about a stock selloff, especially for technology names, which have led 2019’s gains.

“The acceleration that we have seen seems quite similar to what we saw in January 2018,” Garnry said. During that month, the S&P climbed 5.6%, then dropped 3.9% and 2.7% in February and March 2018 respectively.

Mimicking similar moves in the run-up to that selloff, he notes “epic short squeeze” in shares of electric-car maker Tesla and signs investors aren’t buying much downside protection for stocks. Read more here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.