U.S. Stocks Set To Retreat After Apple Warning on Coronavirus Impact

U.S. stocks on Tuesday looked set for a lower start as traders returned from a three-day break to find a warning from Apple and Walmart reporting worse-than-forecast results.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, after ending last week with a 1% gain and at its third-highest close on record.

Apple ruined that sentiment after warning it wouldn’t meet its revenue target for the quarter, due to the coronavirus outbreak hurting both Chinese demand and supply. Microchip stocks in Europe and Asia fell after the Apple warning.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai also warned that a shortage of workers will hit global supply chains.

Walmart, meanwhile, reported fourth-quarter earnings below estimates as its fiscal year guidance also lagged behind Wall Street estimates.

Banking giant HSBC said it is planning 35,000 job cuts as it revamps its operations.

The U.S. economics calendar includes the Empire State index on manufacturing and the NAHB home-builder sentiment report.

On the political front, a new poll showed a widening lead for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualified for his first debate.

