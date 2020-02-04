U.S. Stocks Set to Rally as China's Stimulus Weapon Against Coronavirus Spreads Optimism

Wall Street investors are ready to focus on positives — economic data released Monday and a big stimulus injection by the Chinese government to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Wall Street looks ready to pick up where it left off on Monday, with gains as stock futures climb on a rebound for Chinese stocks and optimism over the country’s efforts to battle the coronavirus.

Taking a cue from a rebound in Chinese stocks overnight, U.S. stocks were poised for a sharp rally at the open on Tuesday, as a bounce back from a sharp selloff late last week looked set to build.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 300 points, or 1%, with S&P 500 futures also indicating a 1% gain and Nasdaq-100 futures climbing 1.3%. China’s CSI 300 climbed 2.6% after a nearly 8% plunge on Monday as markets reacted to the quickly spreading coronavirus. Europe stock indexes were up about 1%.

While the death toll hit 427 in China and the number of infected surpassed 20,000, investors were focusing on the billions China is pumping into the economy to fight the outbreak.

“If we go the rest of the week without any real escalation in cases in Europe and/or the US then the market will undoubtedly mount a fightback — to 29k for the Dow and 3300 for the S&P 500,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Investors will get data on factory orders, alongside earnings from Clorox, ConocoPhillips and Royal Caribbean.

Politics is also in the focus after Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucuses — the party’s first nominating contest for the 2020 election — turned chaotic with the final votes still unknown due to problems with a mobile app.

What should be on the investor worry list right now? Hedge fund Third Point LLC and manager Dan Loeb had some thoughts on the matter in a recently released newsletter.

“We are wary of many factors that can possibly upset the current Goldilocks environment, chief among them the further spread of the coronavirus, derailment of further Chinese trade negotiations, a political upset from the far left in the U.S. Presidential election, or further escalation of tensions in the Middle East,” Loeb says.

The hedge fund has one more worry: “The Fed has said it would be patiently waiting for inflation to overshoot, which makes the current case for equities compelling, but a sudden turn in inflation could lead to a backup in rates and cause market pain.” Read more here.

