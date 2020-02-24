U.S. Stocks Set to Plunge as Coronavirus Cases Surge Outside China

U.S. stocks are set to tumble on Monday as the coronavirus spread outside China over the weekend sparks a global equity sell-off.

U.S. stocks are set to tumble on Monday as the coronavirus spread outside China intensified over the weekend, sparking a global equity sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open 722 points lower as futures sank 2.5% before the open. S&P 500 futures fell 2.3% and Nasdaq futures were down 2.6%. The number of new virus cases outside mainland China surged over the weekend, particularly in South Korea, Italy and Iran. Virus cases in Italy rose above 150 from just three on Thursday. Asian markets fell overnight and European stocks followed early on Monday, with the FTSE MIB leading the descent. Gold futures surged 2% to $1,684 per ounce, hitting a seven-year high.

Warren Buffett told investors not to buy or sell stocks based on the day’s headlines.

“The real question is: ‘Has the 10-year or 20-year outlook for American businesses changed in the last 24 or 48 hours?’” the billionaire investor said on CNBC.

“You’ll notice many of the businesses we partially own, American Express, Coca-Cola — those are businesses and you don’t buy or sell your business based on today’s headlines.

“If it gives you a chance to buy something you like and you can buy it even cheaper then it’s your good luck.”

In his annual investor letter over the weekend, Buffett said equities would outperform bonds for years to come.

“If something close to current rates should prevail over the coming decades and if corporate tax rates also remain near the low level businesses now enjoy, it is almost certain that equities will over time perform far better than long-term, fixed-rate debt instruments,” he said.

