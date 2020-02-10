U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower as Investors Digest Coronavirus Developments

U.S. stocks are set to open flat on Monday as investors digest the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks are set to open flat on Monday as investors digest the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks are set to open flat on Monday as investors digest the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. All the benchmark indexes closed at records last week before slipping on Friday as optimism over the virus subsided.

Stock futures have fluctuated on Monday as investors work out what to make of the latest developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open slightly lower as futures dipped, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Chinese officials reported 97 deaths on Sunday, a new daily record, diminishing hopes that the outbreak was stabilizing. However, a scientific model predicted the number of cases would peak in mid-to-late February.

Companies, economists, analysts and investors have been trying to count the cost of the full impact of the virus as it continues to spread.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the economic impact will be limited and investors should look to cyclical and value stocks.

Goldman analysts said the virus would hit U.S. economic growth by up to 0.5 percentage points in the first quarter, but the drag would be recouped over the next two quarters and the global damage could be as low as 0.1 percentage points over the full year. “The impact of the lower global and U.S. economic activity on 2020 S&P 500 earnings per share will be limited,” Goldman Sachs analysts, led by David Kostin, said in a note.

“Investors who believe the economic consequences of the coronavirus will be limited should increase exposure to cyclicals and value stocks,” they said.

The bank’s sector-neutral dividend growth basket of 50 stocks has “declined sharply” alongside cyclicals and trades with depressed valuations.

“If fears of global pandemic are allayed, the basket should outperform,” they added.

The basket’s stocks set to outperform the most are semiconductor company Skyworks, IT services provider DXC, hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts, technology company Broadcom and construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, the note said.

Goldman analysts said barring a “significant change” in circumstances, the impact of coronavirus on U.S. equities would be focused on a select group of companies most exposed to China — including restaurant owner Yum China and component manufacturer Qorvo.

When it comes to sectors, airlines and gaming will be the most affected, due to travel restrictions and U.S. casinos operating in Macau — particularly as the Lunar New Year is the most lucrative time for gaming, they added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.