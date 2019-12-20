U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher Pushing Fresh Records

U.S. stocks just keep on climbing. The three major benchmark indexes all closed at fresh record highs on Thursday despite President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment.

The U.S.-China trade war truce and recent positive economic data have buoyed investors toward the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set to open even higher on Friday as futures are up 24 points, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

However, the U.S. gains are only the sixth highest globally this year. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the top five showed it might be time for investors to get out of their comfort zone in search of big profits.

U.S. stocks have gained 27.4% so far in 2019, according to Refinitiv data.

The top performer this year has been Russia, where stocks have gained 40%, followed by Greece, Dubai-Kuwait, Brazil and Italy.

“It is unlikely that investors would have even vaguely considered any of the top five, dismissing them as just too dangerous, too politically unstable, too reliant on commodities, too weak economically or a combination of all four,” Mould said.

“But this just goes to show that buying what is comfortable is rarely the route to big profits,” he added.

The FTSE All-World index rose by 22.8% helped by the U.S., which represents close to two-thirds of global market capitalization.

Chile’s stock market was the worst performer, losing 18%, while Polish stocks lost 10% and Qatar and U.A.E. stock markets also dropped.

