U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher, but These Stocks Are Falling

Global stock markets are in the green on Thanksgiving eve, but there is some red for investors to watch out for. Weaker than expected guidance from Dell and Deere are sending those shares lower. 5G equipment maker Keysight guidence, however, didn’t disappoint.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 0.15% and Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 0.4%.

U.S. stock futures indicate a higher open too. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are flat this morning, but S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.2%.

There is some red for investors to look out for.

Results OK? Guess not. It’s a bad pun, but retailer and apparel company Guess’ (GES) reported numbers. Earnings were fine, but management cut full year sales guidance by about 0.5 percentage points. Shares are down almost 8% in premarket trading.

Dell Technologies (DELL) also reported better than expected earnings, but cut full year sales guidance from about $93.5 billion to about $92.2 billion. Shares are down almost 3% in premarket trading.

Deere (DE) stock is falling too, by about 3.4% in premarket trading. The farm implement maker reported $2.27 in per share earnings. Wall Street was expecting $2.13 a share. That’s good. Forward guidance, however, wasn’t as robust. Deere expects to earn about $2.9 billion in the coming fiscal year. That works out to about $9.20 in per share earnings. Wall Street predicted $11.01. It’s a conservative outlook, but the gap looks wide.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) stock is down again in premarket trading, by about 1%, after falling more than 15% Tuesday after the company reported disappointing third quarter numbers. Two brokerage firms downgraded the stock in the aftermath of the third quarter report.

It isn’t all bad news. Keysight Technologies (KEYS)—a company who enables 5G wireless technology—reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter numbers Tuesday evening. What’s more, management gave guidance for the coming quarter which exceeded Wall Street predictions. Shares are up almost 3% in premarket trading.

