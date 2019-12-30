U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher as Year-End Rally Rolls On

The year-end rally has pushed the three major U.S. benchmark indexes to fresh records. With just two trading days left of the year, U.S. stocks look set to edge even higher with futures climbing on Monday.

The year-end rally has pushed the three major U.S. benchmark indexes to fresh records. With just two trading days left of the year, U.S. stocks look set to edge even higher with futures climbing on Monday.

The year-end rally has pushed the three major U.S. benchmark indexes to fresh records. With just two trading days left of the year, U.S. stocks look set to edge even higher with futures climbing on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, having reached a record of 28,645.26 on Friday, is set to open higher, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. European stocks slipped as investors searched for further details on the U.S.-China trade truce.

Oil prices climbed following U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting a militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, while gold also climbed as the military intervention hit risk appetite.

As the new year approaches, investors’ attention will turn to 2020—whether stocks will continue to rally and the looming risk of a recession.

In our call of the day, Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, said the decadelong economic expansion could continue for “many more years,” putting forward a bull case for markets in 2020.

He said the expansion had been characterized by an “extreme degree of caution” among consumers and corporates, with discretionary spending still below historical averages.

Slok said: “The lack of willingness to spend on consumer durables and corporate capex is also the reason why this expansion has been so weak.

“And it is also the reason why this expansion could continue for many more years; we are simply less vulnerable to shocks in 2020 because there are few imbalances in the economy.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.