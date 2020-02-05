U.S. Stocks Set to Jump on Coronavirus Containment Hopes

U.S. stocks looked set to rally on Wednesday on hopes that efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus would succeed.

U.S. stocks looked set to rally Wednesday on hopes that efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus would succeed.

U.S. stocks looked set to rally on Wednesday on hopes that efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus would succeed.

A report that researchers at a Chinese university had zeroed in on two drugs to fight the virus, as well as a report of progress in the U.K. on creating a vaccine, created a risk-on environment for financial assets.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 275 points, and the Stoxx Europe 600 rallied by 1.3%. Crude-oil futures rose by nearly 3%.

“Traders have latched onto the headlines and are buying into the market with the view the health crisis could be brought under control,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

Earnings season continues with 16 S&P 500 firms reporting results. Late on Tuesday, mass media conglomerate Walt Disney exceeded forecasts on subscriber growth for its streaming service, while automobile maker Ford Motor Company missed expectations as volumes fell and costs rose.

Tesla also will be in the spotlight after its meteoric rise over the last month. Shares of the electric-vehicle maker declined in German trade.

The economics calendar features the ADP private-sector jobs report as well as the nonmanufacturing index by the Institute for Supply Management.

President Donald Trump is expected to be cleared of impeachment by the U.S. Senate, a day after a controversial State of the Union speech in which he talked up the U.S. economy and declined to shake the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who subsequently tore up his speech.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.