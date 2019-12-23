U.S. Stocks Set to Inch To Fresh Records Amid Upbeat Trade Headlines

U.S. stock futures point to modest gains for Wall Street as a short holiday week kicks off. But that could mean new records.

After the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all closed at record highs on Friday, notching a fourth-straight week of gains, stock futures are modestly higher.

And there is some positive news on the trade front, as Chinese media reports Beijing will cut tariffs on 850 products. Separately, the government has vowed to open its oil, telecom and power markets to private competitors, in a bid to boost the country’s slowing economy.

The busiest data day of the week is also ahead, with durable goods orders, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and new home sales all due for release.

Still, given a short week of trading, trading volumes will likely thin out as investors begin their holiday vacations.

Standard Life Investments’s head of global strategy, Andrew Milligan, earlier this year zeroed in on two stock picks for 2019—Microsoft and Equinix. Up 55% and 64%, respectively, year-to-date, those companies have clearly rewarded investors this year.

What does he like for 2020? Credit card providers Visa and Mastercard, the former “a little more developed-market orientated and the latter a little more emerging-market orientated,” he says.

Milligan believes that 2019 will be the year investors decide it is time to buy some 5G assets. “In the world of 5G, semi and smartphones, then Marvell is worth examining,” he said. Read more here.

