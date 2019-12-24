U.S. Stocks Set To Hover At Record Highs In Quiet Preholiday Trading

A shortened trading session on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of the Christmas holiday was tipped to be a quiet one, with stocks holding on to record levels

U.S. stock futures are inching higher for Tuesday’s Christmas Eve trading session, which will be a shorter one.

Wall Street stocks were set to drift higher on Tuesday, with the three main benchmarks on track to open in record territory in a quiet preholiday trading session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite once again nailed record closing sessions on Monday. Stock futures for the Dow and other main indexes were pointing to slight gains at the open.

U.S. stock markets will see a shortened session on Tuesday, and not reopen until Thursday. There is no economic data on tap, and scant company news for investors to focus on.

“The Santa rally starts today and if it delivers its typical holiday rally, could produce a 1.3% gain over the next seven trading days,” noted Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in New York.

“This Christmas Eve won’t mimic last year, when we saw U.S. stocks collapse with the S&P 500 falling into bear market territory,” he said, adding that investors won’t see a repeat of that because there are no fears of big central banks tightening policy soon.

For 2020, he expects stocks to rise amid the belief the Fed will hold policy steady, credit markets and the consumer are in good shape, and some of 2019’s big headwinds are becoming tailwinds.

What stands out in the last decade and what could be a big play for the next one? Click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.