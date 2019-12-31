U.S. Stocks Set to End Great Year With a Thud

Ahead of the final trading session of the year, the three major U.S. benchmark indexes may just eke out more gains to end a bumper 2019.

Or they may not.

The Nasdaq Composite has gained 35% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is on track for its biggest yearly gain in two decades, gaining 29% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 22%. The trio are all set to open lower, with futures down around 0.1% on each on New Year’s Eve.

The year-end rally came to a halt on Monday at the start of a quiet week as attentions turn to what 2020 might bring.

However, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s head of global asset allocation strategy Tracie McMillion said it was unlikely 2020 would bring such outsized returns. Investors should consider taking gains in the New Year, she said, and then put the cash back to work when political or other stresses push markets lower.

“If the pattern of resilient markets continues in 2020 as we expect, investors should find opportunities to take profits when markets exceed our price or yield targets ranges. There also may be chances to put cash back to work when political or other stresses push markets below our target levels,” McMillion said in a note.

“By rebalancing in this way, cash can become a tactical tool that may enhance returns if market swings become more pronounced, as we expect,” she added.

In an uncertain environment Wells Fargo Investment Institute favored a focus on quality, and in particular U.S. large cap companies with strong balance sheets and growing dividends or share buybacks. Analysts highlighted stocks in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. They added that investors could play defensive with consumer staples, real estate and utilities sectors.

Longer-term diversification will be key, McMillion added, as 2020 could be fraught with shorter periods of volatility led by political, economic and monetary policy uncertainty.

“Investors may reduce short-term volatility risk by using cash tactically, focusing on high-quality assets and positioning into more defensive asset classes and sectors.”

Happy New Year?

