U.S. Stocks Set To Edge Higher As Retail Sales Data Await

U.S. stocks looked set for gains ahead of the release of retail sales data on Friday as the specter of the coronavirus continued to loom over the market.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 28 points. The Dow closed 128 points lower on Thursday after China reported a surge in new cases.

China on Friday added to its tally of COVID-19 cases by 5,090. A reduction in tariffs from the “phase-one” trade deal is due to take effect.

“The health crisis in China continues to play on traders’ minds, but international trade is in focus too. The U.S. and China pledged to reduce levies on imports from each other, which should help smooth over the trading relationship between the two countries,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

The U.S. economics calendar includes retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect a 0.3% monthly gain in January sales.

Thursday night’s release of earnings, including from streaming device maker Roku and microchip maker Nvidia, were generally well-received.

Crude-oil futures were strong, adding 70 cents a barrel.

