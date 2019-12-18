U.S. Stocks Set To Crawl To More Record Highs. Meanwhile, FedEx Is Tumbling.

Stock futures indicate a slightly firmer start for Wall Street, but investors look a bit weary after all three major indexes managed fresh record closes on Tuesday.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to small gains at the start for Wall Street, which may be enough to spark fresh record highs.

Another record day for stock markets could be in the offing for Wednesday. But big moves may not accompany that as investors struggle to find fresh catalysts to push equities substantially higher.

On the heels of record highs for all three major indexes, Dow futures are up 18 points, with those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 are just barely in the black. Still, another positive session on Wednesday will mark six in a row for those indexes.

Shares of FedEx were tumbling in premarket trading after the global shipper’s earnings and guidance missed estimates. PG&E shares soared after the utility reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of a devastating wildfire.

While there is no data on tap, investors will likely be watching a House of Representatives vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Less than a week from Christmas and investors appear unwilling to push stocks too far one way or another. The S&P 500 reached a fresh record close on Tuesday, but by a rise of just 0.03%.

And that is as some investment banks forecast strong stock buying to come in early 2020. Our call of the day, from strategists at Citigroup, warns all that enthusiasm could go too far if investors aren’t careful.

Signs of growing global economic stabilization in the short term, alongside positive developments on the trade war, may have caught some big money managers off guard, said Jeremy Hale, Citigroup’s head of asset allocation, in a team note looking ahead to 2020.

In short, those who weren’t overly exposed to stocks and missed out on the S&P’s 27%-plus gain this year may be forced to play catch up and pile into equities in early 2020. That would help create a “melt-up dynamic,” said Hale.

“As such, equities have the potential to overshoot expectations inferred by fundamentals for the initial quarters of the year as the economy stabilizes. We will continue to track flows, positioning and signs of over-exuberance closely in the coming months,” he said. Read more here.

