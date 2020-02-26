U.S. Stocks Set for Volatile Day After Selling That Has Wiped 1911 Points From Dow

U.S. stocks could be set for a roller-coaster day on Wednesday, after the heavy selling that left the S&P 500 down by the most over two sessions in over four years.

At 6:50 a.m. Eastern, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 20 points higher, having swung between gains and losses overnight.

The Dow has dropped 1911 points, or 6.6%, over the last two trading days.

The spreading coronavirus was in focus, as traders paid particular attention to the situations in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The latest data shows 81,005 confirmed cases around the world, with 78,064 of them in mainland China.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up 3 basis points after falling on Tuesday to a record low.

“When the virus was largely contained to China, consensus expectations were generally focused on a ‘v’-shaped recovery in global growth, based on the anticipation of relatively swift containment of the virus and an energetic policy response. The broadening geographic spread of the virus raises many questions about this milder scenario, given the uncertainties surrounding both the effectiveness of containment measures and the scale of the policy response expected in most countries outside China,” said Paul O’Connor, head of the U.K.-based multiasset team at Janus Henderson Investors.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said late on Tuesday it was “too soon to even speculate” on the impact of the virus on the U.S. economy in comments underlying a reluctance by the central bank to provide more easing.

Apart from the virus news, Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bog Iger abruptly stepped down on Tuesday, with insider Bob Chapek taking over.

