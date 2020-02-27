U.S. Stocks Set For Slump on California Coronavirus Case. And Big Banks Say Don't Buy The Dip.

Thursday is setting up to be another losing day for stocks, with investors concerned over a coronavirus case in California and rising infections across the globe. Investors will get a crop of new data.

U.S. stock futures are sliding again, pointing to the sixth-straight drop for stocks as coronavirus headlines continue to worry investors.

There is no letup in sight for global equities, with U.S. stock futures pointing to the sixth-straight drop for major indexes on Thursday. That is as President Donald Trump failed to reassure investors over the coronavirus spread and a California infection has raised some alarm.

Dow futures were last down 200 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were down 0.8% and 0.7% each. That is as the Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped another 2% and Asian markets spent much of that session in the red.

Microsoft shares are falling over a coronavirus-related warning, while investors are waiting on updates on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, fourth-quarter GDP and pending-home sales.

A big move down for stocks this week came after American officials warned it was a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus outbreak would reach the U.S. The California case is of concern because officials don’t know where the patient was infected.

With global cases still rising, strategists are struggling to get a feel on where the bottom for stocks lies, and many worry central banks can’t fix the potential “supply shock” from the virus.

Both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are advising that more losses are probably ahead and investors should not be tempted to buy just yet. Goldman, for example, says the S&P 500 could drop to 2,900 in the near term, though rebound to 3,400 by year-end.

BNY Mellon’s chief strategist Alicia Levine has advice for those wanting to know when to buy beaten-down (and down) stocks. She said they first need a solid view on where this virus is headed.

“If you think it is essentially a short-term problem, a hit to growth, but then it is over by the summer, then you’re fine going into the market. But if you think it is worse than that, then you have to play that out,” she said in an interview.

“We do think by the summer, this will be a memory and that growth will recover,” she said, though she admitted risks to their baseline view are pretty real. Read more here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.