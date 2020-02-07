U.S. Stocks Set For Retreat Ahead of Jobs Report as Virus Halts Chinese Trade Data

U.S. stocks looked set for a weaker start on Friday as traders awaited the key jobs report.

The U.S. likely created 164,000 new jobs in the first month of the year, according to economists surveyed by MarketWatch. The Labor Department report, due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, comes after a stellar release from payrolls processor ADP, which estimated 291,000 private-sector jobs were created in January.

Traders also will be focusing on whether wage growth will rebound after a disappointing slowdown to 2.9% yearly growth in December 2019.

The raging coronavirus also was a focus. Mainland China reported 73 more deaths from the coronavirus as Japan said 41 new cases were found on a quarantined cruise ship.

China decided to delay trade data that was due for January. Meanwhile, German industrial production slumped in December, before the outbreak.

Uber Technologies may climb after the taxi service forecast a profit earlier than expected, as its loss in the fourth quarter wasn’t as steep as analysts had feared.

Nokia and Ericsson rose in European trading as U.S. Attorney General William Barr said U.S. companies should consider buying a stake in the telecom equipment makers to thwart China’s Huawei. Credit Suisse fell after the resignation of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam amid a spying scandal.

