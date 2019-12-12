U.S. Stocks Set For Modest Gains In Wake of a Dovish Federal Reserve

U.S. stock futures are edging higher as investors mull over the Federal Reserve meeting that gave the impression investors won’t need to worry about interest rate increases for a while.

Wall Street is set for some modest gains Thursday, as investors continue to read positive that Fed meeting, that indicated benchmark interest rates will probably stay lower for longer.

Investors look set to continue basking in the afterglow of a dovish Federal Reserve meeting, after the central bank signaled U.S. interest rates may not rise in 2020. That’s as they wait on the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting, alongside a U.K. General Election and further news on whether U.S. trade tariffs on China will go ahead on Sunday.

After snapping a two-session losing streak on Wednesday, stock futures were inching ahead, with Dow futures up modestly and slight gains seen for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Weekly jobless claims and producer prices are ahead, while Christine Lagarde will chair her first ECB gathering as president. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sizable lead was slashed in the final opinion surveys before today’s vote, which could make the election a close one.

“Hold the epitaphs—this aging [economic] cycle seems likely to last beyond 2020,” says asset manager Russell Investments in its 2020 global outlook, and MarketWatch’s call of the day.

To be sure, Wall Street is getting more comfortable with the idea that a U.S. and global recession could be averted next year, thanks to some better-than-expected data.

Andrew Pease, Russell Investment’s global head of investment strategy, tells clients that central bank easing, a de-escalating trade war and potential green shoots for global manufacturing “suggest we might be on the cusp of another ‘mini-cycle’ recovery through the first half of 2020.”

Pease says that means equities should outperform bonds, but non-U.S. stocks will be a better bet than Wall Street equities because they are more cyclical in nature. And echoing sentiments elsewhere, Russell says valuations have climbed a lot for U.S. stocks, so it prefers less pricey emerging markets, for example.

Note, JPMorgan just released its big calls for 2020, telling clients to stay overweight on equities, but urging them to look outside the U.S.

“Emerging markets have lagged all major indexes this year and positioning doesn’t appear stretched anymore. We think this is a good entry point for the trade,” says Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy, in a note. Read more here.

