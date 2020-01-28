U.S. Stocks Set For Modest Bounce as Investors Hope For Coronavirus Distraction From Earnings and Data

Investors could use a distraction from the worrying coronavirus headlines. Stock futures are pointing to gains on Tuesday as Apple and a host of other companies get ready to report results, with a small crop of data on tap as well.

U.S. stock futures were pointing to modest gains on Tuesday, with investors hoping for a distraction from worrying coronavirus news via a big earnings roster that includes Apple. That’s as the death toll from the virus reached 106 and confirmed infections in China topped 4,000. Germany also reported its first case.

On the heels of the worst daily loss in months for major indexes, Dow and S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures were up about nearly 0.5%.

“Investors are evidently torn between worrying that the past week is the beginning of a January 2018 rerun, and fearing that the rally will quickly resume,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG, told clients.

“Perhaps this one is ‘the big one’, but given the number of false crises over the past year the smart money is probably going to buy the dip,” he said.

On Tuesday, investors will get plenty of distractions, with earnings from Apple and chip maker AMD after the close, and 3M, United Technologies, Xerox, Pfizer and Harley-Davidson before the open. That’s along with durable goods and consumer confidence data.

Away from the headlines, small-cap companies in the so-called emerging U.S. Midwest are being overlooked, according to Christopher Beck, Macquarie’s chief investment officer of the small/mid-cap value equity team.

“Small-caps by definition have tended to be higher risk than large-caps, but they’ve also over time tended to have better returns, and frankly if you look at any long-term charts, small-cap value has been a great place to be,” he says.

Many of the stocks in his portfolio benefit from running operations out of the less-costly Midwest, and investors can sidestep currency conversions due to companies’ domestic focus. KeyCorp, Hess Corp. and MasTec are among the stocks he likes. Read more here.

