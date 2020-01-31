U.S. Stocks Set For Losses to Wrap Up Volatile Week

U.S. stocks looked set to wrap up a volatile week with declines, as the spreading coronavirus weighed on sentiment.

Futures on Friday pointed to a 148-point retreat in the Dow Jones Industrial Average when the market opens. Despite the spread of the disease, the Dow has climbed for three straight days.

The U.K. on Friday announced its first two coronavirus cases as the U.S. State Department recommended against travel to China.

There was a host of earnings news to react to, including stellar results for online giant Amazon. Construction equipment company Caterpillar gave a downbeat outlook as it reported better-than-forecast results.

According to Credit Suisse, 62% of companies accounting for 58% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization have topped earnings expectations. Oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron release results on Friday.

IBM also was in the spotlight as Big Blue announced Ginni Rometty’s eight-year run as chief executive will end and that she’ll be replaced by Arvind Krishna, who currently runs the cloud division.

The economics calendar features the employment cost index, personal income and Chicago purchasing managers index data. Eurostat reported the eurozone economy barely expanded in the fourth quarter, while Chinese PMI data held above the 50 level indicating expansion.

