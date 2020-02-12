U.S. Stocks Set For Gains On Data Showing Slowdown in Coronavirus Growth

U.S. stocks looked set for gains on Wednesday as traders took to heart data suggesting a possible slowing in the deadly coronavirus.

U.S. stocks looked set for gains on Wednesday as traders took to heart data suggesting a possible slowing in the deadly coronavirus.

China’s National Health Commission reported a drop in new coronavirus cases for a second day on Wednesday.

“Traders are taking the view that Beijing are starting to get a handle on the situation, hence why stocks are gaining ground,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, after ending Tuesday with very little movement at all.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points. Crude-oil futures rose, as did major stock markets in Europe and Asia.

The market also will be considering the political environment. Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, with former mayor Pete Buttigieg coming in second and Senator Amy Klobuchar finishing third.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be on Capitol Hill for a second day of testimony, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to testify about the budget in front of the Senate Finance Committee.

