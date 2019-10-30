U.S. Stocks Set For Flat Start Ahead of Fed Decision and Powell Comments

U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat start on Wall Street ahead of a key interest-rate decision and another slate of earnings.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat start on Wall Street ahead of a key interest-rate decision and another slate of earnings.

After a minor drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday, futures on the Dow languished Wednesday.

It’s a huge day on the economics calendar. At 8:15 a.m. Eastern, the ADP report on private-sector hiring is released, followed at 8:30 a.m. by the GDP numbers that could show 1.6% growth in the third quarter. The Federal Open Market Committee interest-rate decision is due at 2 p.m. and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell steps to the microphone at 2:30 p.m.

The Fed is expected to announce its third interest-rate cut in a row.

Markets will be focused on what conditions Powell attaches to further lowering of interest rates. “In effect, the threshold for cutting could change from not seeing an improvement in the data – which is how we interpreted the guidance from the past several meetings – to needing to see some further deterioration,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

On the earnings front, industrial bellwether General Electric said it narrowed its loss during the quarter as it raised its estimate of free cash flow for the year. After the close, tech behemoths Apple and Facebook report results.

