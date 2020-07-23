U.S. Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are seeing modest weakness in mid-day trading on Thursday after showing a lack of direction earlier in the session. Selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.

In recent trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen to a new low for the session. The Nasdaq is currently down 69.19 points or 0.7 percent at 10,636.94, the Dow is down 130.36 points or 0.5 percent at 26,875.48 and the S&P 500 is down 10.07 points or 0.3 percent at 3,265.95.

The modest weakness on Wall Street comes following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased for the first time in sixteen weeks.

The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 1.416 million in the week ended July 18th, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.307 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 1.300 million originally reported for the previous month.

Jobless claims increased for the first time since late March but remain well below the record high of 6.867 million set in the week ended March 28th.

"The labor market remains in a precarious place as Covid-19 cases surge in some parts of the country and stricter measures are adopted in response," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

She added, "Claims data from the last few weeks point to layoffs and less rehiring in possible signs of job losses in July payroll employment.

A separate report from the Conference Board showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators increased by less than expected in the month of June.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 2.0 percent in June after soaring by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in May and plunging by 6.3 percent in April.

Economists had expected the index to surge up by 2.5 percent in June compared to the 2.8 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board, noted labor market conditions and stock prices made particularly strong positive contributions.

"However, broader financial conditions and the consumers' outlook on business conditions still point to a weak economic outlook," Ozyildirim said.

He added, "Together with a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases across much of the nation, the LEI suggests that the U.S. economy will remain in recession territory in the near term."

The negative sentiment generated by the data has been partly offset by news that Senate Republicans and White House negotiators have reached a "fundamental agreement" on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The news has added to recent optimism about additional stimulus, although lawmakers still need to hash out the differences between the GOP proposal and the $3.4 trillion bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

Sector News

Despite the modest weakness being shown by the broader markets, networking stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day. The NYSE Arca Networking Index has surged up by 1.9 percent to its best intraday level in six months.

Significant strength also remains visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. The index hit a five-year month intraday high earlier in the session.

PulteGroup (PHM) is leading the sector higher after the homebuilder reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Oil service, airline and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable strength in mid-day trading, while software and retail stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels but remain slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by nearly a basis point at 0.586 percent.

